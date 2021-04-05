Goleta City Council to mull altering speed limits

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will discuss a resolution to establish new speed limits at various locations throughout the city.

The proposed resolution will come before the council following engineering and traffic surveys, which provide information about present speed conditions on certain streets and serve as the basis for establishing and enforcing the speed limits. The surveys must be conducted every five years, or every seven or 10 years depending on the equipment calibration, according to the staff report.

City staff is recommending that the speed limits be changed at the following locations: Calle Real, from Winchester Canyon Road to east of Brandon Drive, from 30 mph to 35 mph; Calle Real from Valdez Avenue to west of Fairview Avenue, from 45 mph to 40 mph; and Cathedral Oaks Road, from Calle Real to Winchester Canyon Road, from 45 mph to 40 mph.

Installing the speed limit signage would cost approximately $1,500, which would be funded through the existing street maintenance budget, officials said.

In other business, the council will discuss a 4% increase to its solid waste program. The staff report cites the city’s current program, which has suffered revenue shortfalls and an increase in regulatory directives.

“It is essential that the City acts now to be able to continue to achieve compliance, avoid regulatory fines or potential litigation, support our primary goals of environmental sustainability, and follow through on our commitments,” read the staff report.

The city’s Environmental Services Division, which is composed of the Stormwater and Solid Waste subdivisions, has experienced annual revenue reductions of roughly $330,000 due to the pandemic and other factors. The revenue reductions coincide with new mandates that have an estimated annual cost of $270,000.

“While several efficiencies have been implemented to help bridge the scope/revenue gap, an estimated total of $458,600 is still needed annually to maintain environmental compliance and program effectiveness,” the staff report reads.

Staff is proposing a rate increase of 4% over the existing 8% fee, for a total program fee of 12%. The increase would translate to an additional $2.08 monthly for a typical residential rate payer. If adopted, the rate increase would become effective July 2.

If the city council elects not to authorize the increase, the city “may then be required to cut other program budgets” in order to allocate general fund monies to the Environmental Services Division.

“If the City does not approve a rate increase or General Fund allocation, then the City will fall into non-compliance with multiple program directives. The risks of this non-compliance include litigation from environmental protection groups, regulatory fines of up to $10,000/day for every violation, regulatory audits, water quality and habitat degradation, visual impacts of illegal dumping and illicit discharge, and reduction in quality of life for our residents,” the staff report reads.

Also on Tuesday, the council will receive a presentation of the results from the Stow Grove Park Survey. The council will be asked to direct staff to prepare conceptual documents for the renovation of the park, in its entirety, which may be phased for future projects.

The field renovation currently planned to improve the existing facility at Stow Grove Park includes new turf, irrigation and replacement and/or improvement of existing amenities, among others. However, since the primary access to Stow Grove Park comes from the parking lot located on North La Patera Lane, additional accessibility improvements will be required.

Updating the field has triggered mandated upgrades to the parking lot, including the creation of an accessible pathway from the parking lot to the field, the play features and possibly the restroom facility.

The cost to develop a conceptual plan for just the northern field could cost up to $50,000, while a plan for the entire park will range from $75,000 to $100,000.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Goleta City TV Channel 19.

