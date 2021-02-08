Goleta City Council to receive 2021-23 strategic plan update

In a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m., the Goleta City Council will receive city staff’s proposed updates for the 2021-23 strategic plan, and provide direction on further changes to make.

The plan identifies priorities and goals of the organization and serves as a roadmap for the purpose of informing future decision making and the city’s budget allocations.

The following proposed changes include: adding a ninth citywide strategy to the plan to ensure equity, inclusion and access in city programs, services and activities; updating introductory text for some sections; removing, revising or adding strategic goals and objectives and more.

Some of the new goals include providing Spanish interpretation at public hearings and other key meetings; publicizing availability of library resources; improving communication, program access and facility access for people with disabilities; and considering additional opportunities for public engagement in city activities, among others.

The meeting can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/goletameetings.

