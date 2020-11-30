Goleta City Council to receive first quarter FY 2020/21 update

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Goleta City Council will receive a financial update on the city’s preliminary actual revenue and expenditure activity through the first quarter for the FY 2020/21 Operating and Capital Improvement Program.

The report provides a review of the continued estimated economic impact from COVID-19 from July 1 through Sept. 30.

Revenue performance through the end of the first quarter outpaced projections, resulting in a higher than anticipated unassigned fund balance of $8.9 million for the General Fund, according to the staff report.

In other news, the council will receive an update from Regional Housing Needs Allocation.

According to the RHNA, there are three main ways cities can demonstrate adequate sites to accommodate the RHNA: 1) vacant parcels zoned for residential or mixed use development; 2) previously developed “underutilized” parcels that could be redeveloped; and 3) potential new accessory dwelling units.

The organization added other strategies for housing including: rezoning land from non-residential to residential or mixed use; increasing density, height and/or floor area ratio limits; adoption of minimum density zoning; consolidation of small and irregular lots into larger building sites; greater incentives for housing development such as a density bonus; and encouraging increased ADU production.

“Goleta has little remaining vacant land suitable for residential development. Therefore, capacity to accommodate the RHNA must be met primarily through potential redevelopment of underutilized properties and potential ADUs,” the staff report reads.

In addition, the council will be asked to introduce an ordinance to provide mayoral appointments to city and regional boards, commissions and committees.

Staff will discuss two different types of appointments: appointment of members of the public to city and regional boards, commissions and committees, and appointment of the city council members of regional boards, commissions and committees.

“While state law directs an elected mayor in general law cities to make ‘all appointments to boards, commissions, and committees,’ and that includes appointments of council members to regional boards, commissions and committees, the law does not address appointments of council members to the standing and ad hoc subcommittees of the council itself,” the agenda reads. “Historically, this had been done by vote of the full council. Since 2018, the mayor has made the formal appointments to council subcommittees, but staff have clarified that this is not required and, given the mayor and council’s expressed preference for more inclusive decision-making, subcommittees are not addressed in the proposed ordinance.”

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, and can be broadcasted live on Channel 19 or live streamed at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com