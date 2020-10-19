Goleta City Council to receive presentation on Microgrid Feasibility Assessment

On Tuesday, the Goleta City Council will receive a presentation from staff and Optony, Inc. regarding the results of the City Hall Microgrid Feasibility Assessment and provide feedback to staff.

This information will assist the city in making a decision about whether to procure a solar-only system or an “islandable” solar and storage microgrid for City Hall.

The council set a target to transition to clean energy in the form of the adopted 100% Renewable Energy goal by 2030, according to the staff report.

Staff added that the results of the presentation “indicate that integration of a microgrid with the existing back-up generator would result in significant additional community benefits and overall cost savings, with or without the monetary value of resilience included, and therefore the system would be a justified investment.”

In other business, the council will receive another presentation from Central Coast Community Energy regarding the city’s Annual Member Agency Update.

Last year, the council voted to join 3CE, a Community Choice Aggregation electricity provider. 3CE is a not-for-profit, locally controlled public agency that serves residents and businesses in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties, along with San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.

The electricity provider accepted Goleta, Carpinteria, Guadalupe, Solvang, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.

This presentation will be Goleta’s first annual update, and cover topics such as COVID-19 response, membership and governance structure, major accomplishments, Goleta’s energy usage and estimated savings and more.

Staff will recommend to move the Community Development Block Grant 2019-2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report to Nov. 5, 2020.

Due to Deputy John De Leon’s recent promotion to Detective in the Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau, city staff will introduce Deputy Matt Dawson, his replacement. Deputy De Leon will receive a City Tile for his outstanding service.

In addition, city staff will provide the council with the October 2020 update on the Goleta Train Depot Project and seek direction regarding the “Infill” public roadway improvements from Hollister Avenue to the terminus of South La Patera Lane.

The new, multi-modal train station at the location of the existing AMTRAK platform hopes to increase rail ridership and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Staff recommends the “Infill” roadway improvements because they fit within the constraints of the roadway.

Finally, staff and council will consider options for the design of the splash pad that will be constructed at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park.

Staff recommends council to select Option B, a design with in-ground jets that spray water upwards, due to the public feedback they received during outreach, “including concerns related to ongoing maintenance and the potential for vandalism.”

“The Parks and Recreation Commission supported staff’s recommendation of in-ground jets for the feature design,” the staff report reads. “The support structure included in Option B is the originally specified traditional style building that will coordinate aesthetically with the restroom facility and contain the mechanical and chemical infrastructure needed to operate the Splash Pad according to Santa Barbara County Environmental Health standards.”

The meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed live at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings and on Channel 19.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com