Goleta City Council to review accessory dwelling units

The Goleta City Council will discuss accessory dwelling units at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta.

The council will consider adoption of an ordinance to amend Title 17 (Zoning) of the Goleta Municipal Code related to accessory dwelling units.

The proposed ordinance includes a new set of citywide ADU and Junior ADU standards that staff says will fully comply with the changes in state law (Senate Bill 897 of 2022). The ordinance also makes other minor revisions to the city’s previous ADU regulations.

Changes to the city’s permanent ADU regulations include but are not limited to: ADU heights and front setbacks; changes to the processing and denial of ADUs; and JADU locations, configurations, and definition. Many of the proposed revisions were included in Urgency Ordinance No. 22-16U, which was adopted by city council on Dec. 20, 2022.

The new ADU regulations in the proposed ordinance would replace the regulations in Urgency Ordinance No. 22-16U. The staff report can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/ycyx8ktu.

In other business, the council will:

– Discuss the fiscal year 2023-2024 funding for the Support to Other Agencies Program. The city allocates General Fund monies for the STOA program to fund organizations in the Goleta area that provide services that the city cannot.

Council awards STOA funding in the form of grants to nonprofits in four categories: 1) government/interagency; 2) city facilities/recreation; 3) economic development/marketing and promotions; and 4) homelessness initiatives.

The council will review the recommendations from the Grant Funding Review Standing Committee for government/interagency and city facilities/recreation organizations. The staff report can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/cm9m8j9v.

– Receive an update and presentation on the Stow Grove Park Draft Master Plan and provide feedback to be incorporated for the final draft.

The city is looking to renovate Stow Grove Park (580 N. La Patera Lane) as part of the adopted Parks, Facilities and Playgrounds Master Plan. Community feedback has been a large part of the process in creating the plan.

Input has come from multiple surveys, workshops, and the Parks and Recreation Commission. The staff report and presentation can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/3xx3bz8z.

For the city council agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/yvn6ns83.

People can attend the meeting in person, watch it live or participate fully via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yDbV9vAnS5GGwsABjRjOIA. The webinar ID is 817 0136 4424.

You can also watch the meeting live at www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas or Goleta TV Channel 19. If you miss the meeting, it is rebroadcast on Channel 19 Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is available to watch at any time on the city website.

