Goleta City Council to review district maps

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council will conduct a hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 to consider draft maps for council district boundaries.

The government is switching to a system in which people elect a city council member in the district in which they live. Previously council members were elected by the entire city.

To see the maps, go to cityofgoleta.org/home/showpublisheddocument/26218/637783679422900733.

The complete packet of the Feb. 1 council meeting agenda will be released Jan. 27.

Written comments concerning agenda items may be sent to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or mailed to Attn: City Council and City Clerk at 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta 93117.

— Katherine Zehnde