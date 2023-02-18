Goleta City Council to review projects, contract

The Goleta City Council will discuss projects and a contract at its meeting Tuesday.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

Members will:

— Discuss awarding a professional services agreement for the Ekwill Street and Fowler Road Extensions Project and Hollister Avenue Bridge Project Professional Services Agreement. Both projects are located in Old Town Goleta.

The project locations overlap each other along Hollister Avenue near the Hollister Avenue and State Route 217 intersection. This overlap and the timing of the two federal grants prompted the decision to construct the two projects under a single construction contract.

— Discuss adopting a resolution to support the awarding of a contract for ambulance services to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

— Proclaim February as Black History Month in the city of Goleta. The 2023 Santa Barbara County theme is “Black Resistance.”

— Council will recognize Bicycle Bob’s for its 39 years in business. Bob and Julia Zaratzian founded Bicycle Bob’s March 1983.

— Proclaim Feb. 26–March 4 as Peace Corps Week.

Those who choose not to attend the council meeting can participate virtually at

us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mjJFr_jKQ52uzt4oeo0F0A. The Webinar ID is 813 0731 8236.

You can also watch council meetings at www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.

