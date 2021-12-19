Goleta City Council to select mayor pro tempore

The Goleta City Council meeting will be held over Zoom on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

At the meeting, the council will select from among its members a new mayor pro tempore for the coming year.

A public hearing will be heard during the meeting to consider adoption of urgency and non-urgency ordinances for bringing the city into compliance with Senate Bill 9. The recently enacted SB 9 requires cities to allow single-family lots to be split, roughly into halves, with resulting lots as small as 1,200 square feet, thereby allowing up to two single-family dwellings to be developed on each single-family residential lot. A copy of the staff report is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdht3nrr.

The City Council will also discuss the ordinance banning the sales of flavored tobacco, which was adopted on Oct. 5 with an effective date of Dec. 4. Following adoption, a petition was circulated and has been verified by the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office as having the required 2,040 signatures, requiring the council to reconsider the ordinance Ordinance No. 21-09. The staff report is available at https://tinyurl.com/yc3a9kk7.

The council will discuss Senate Bill 1383 Organics Ordinance and adding a mandatory organic waste disposal reduction ordinance to the Goleta Municipal Code. SB 1383 directs public agencies to reduce organic waste disposal by 75% and increase edible food recovery by 25% by 2025. In accordance with SB 1383, by January 1, all California state jurisdictions must have a mandatory organic waste disposal reduction ordinance in place. The ordinance presented will enact a new Goleta Municipal Code Article V entitled Mandatory Organics Waste Disposal Reduction Ordinance, which adds and amends sections to Chapter 8.10 of the GMC. The full staff report is available at https://tinyurl.com/4pbf7yb4.

The council will consider opting into settlement agreements with distributors and manufacturers of opioids, Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson, and opioid manufacturer Janssen (owned by Johnson & Johnson). Litigation brought by states and cities across the United States against these opioid distributors has resulted in a proposed settlement where counties and cities would receive an allocation. Staff recommends the council opt into the settlement agreements and designate the settlement funds to be received by the County of Santa Barbara and used by the Department of Behavioral Wellness consistent with the opioid remediation measures pursuant to the settlement agreements. The staff report is available at https://tinyurl.com/3dcn35jb.

For the complete meeting agenda, go to: https://tinyurl.com/2p8h84xt.

To participate virtually, join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jgj6ar3cTI2bhiZuzQcZ6A, Webinar ID: 924 0892 3657. Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation. Information on a closed session is included in the agenda.

Those wishing to speak should submit an email prior to noon on Monday to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org, including the item you wish to speak on along with your name, email, and phone number.

Anyone who would like a comment to be distributed to the City Council should submit the comment via email by 12:00 p.m. on Monday. Comments should be submitted to the City Clerk at cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

Meetings can be viewed live on Channel 19 or at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings. Meetings are rebroadcast on Channel 19 on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and are available any time on the City website.

To receive an agenda via email or text here, go to https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com