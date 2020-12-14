Goleta City Council to swear in members, receive update on Hollister Avenue plans

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and Council members Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards will take their Oaths of Office for their new four-year terms at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The council will confirm the Nov. 3 General Election returns validating the council election results.

City council seats are four-year terms, and because Goleta voters passed Measure O2020 by a 51.44% majority vote, the mayor’s term is now four years as well.

In addition, the council will select a Mayor Pro Tempore.

After the ceremony, the Goleta City Council will receive an update on the Hollister Avenue Complete Streets Corridor Plan.

The goal of the project is to enhance and prioritize safety, access and mobility for all users and modes of transportation along Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta. Proposed improvements include fixing the corridor between Fairview Avenue and State Route 217.

The council will also be recommended to create a new CIP project called the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project.

In other business, the council will receive an update on the outcome of the procurement process for a solar photovoltaic microgrid project at City Hall.

Council members will be recommended to authorize procurement of a solar PV-only option that integrates EV charging with carport installation financed by a Power Purchase Agreement with a 20-year term.

“Encouraging renewable energy generation and use through installation at city-owned facilities is identified in the city’s budget, Strategic Plan, and Resolution 17-52, which identifies council’s adopted 100% Renewable Energy Goal for the city by 2030,” the staff report reads. “This resolution also includes an interim goal for at least 50% of electricity use by municipal facilities to come from renewable sources by 2025.”

The installation has the potential to offset close to 100% of the building electricity usage, increasing budget certainty at City Hall while reducing Goleta’s carbon footprint.

Also on the agenda is a public hearing to consider the initiation of a General Plan Amendment for 625 Dara Road from Single Family to Medium-Density Residential.

This change would allow the property owner to propose a development that is currently not allowed by the Single-Family designation. The Medium-Density Residential land use category allows multi-family housing and accessory uses associated with residences.

The applicant’s project is not under review or consideration currently, but the hearing will determine whether to allow the initiation of a GPA to a higher residential density on the site.

The regular meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 and can be watched on Goleta Channel 19 or live streamed at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

