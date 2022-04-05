Goleta City Council to tackle Historic Preservation Ordinance again

The Goleta City Council will continue to consider a proposed Historic Preservation and Archaeological and Tribal Cultural Ordinance at its meeting today.

This item was originally scheduled to be heard on Feb. 15, but it was continued to today’s meeting.

The goal of the ordinance is to preserve and protect irreplaceable resources. The city council first reviewed the proposal on Dec. 7 with much of the discussion centered on proposed regulations.

The council had requested additional information on estimated costs associated with preliminary archaeological assessments and archaeological reports, the number of projects that would need assessments, and potential protection from public disclosure on information collected regarding tribal cultural resources, among other things.

In recommending the adoption of the ordinance, the Goleta Planning Commission sought a balance between the protection of sensitive, buried archaeological and cultural resources and the burden of property owners, according to the city.

The goal of the Historic Preservation Ordinance is to create a commission and a process to designate eligible properties as historic resources. The ordinance would also establish regulations for maintenance and designations as well as add 34 definitions related to preservation to the Goleta Municipal Code.

More on the ordinance can be found here: www.cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/historic-preservation.

Also today, the Goleta City Council is expected to proclaim the month of April as DMV/Donate Life Month as well as tackle a bevy of items on the consent calendar, including the authorization of remote teleconference and virtual city meetings.

Interested individuals can attend today’s Goleta City Council meeting in-person. It’s scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

For those wishing to participate in the meeting remotely, it can be viewed on Zoom here: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3dsiPeD2Rl2P9Ht2a3Btcg. It can also be watched live through the website at: www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com