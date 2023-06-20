Goleta City Council to talk about finances

The Goleta City Council will discuss the city’s budget tonight.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta.

The council will hold a public hearing on the city’s budget for fiscal years 2023/24 and 2024/25. For the staff report, see tinyurl.com/y7abev84.

In other business, the council will:

— Hold a public hearing to consider a General Plan Amendment to the Safety Element to incorporate the recently adopted Goleta Annex to the Santa Barbara County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The initiation would authorize staff to process amendments to the Safety Element for Planning Commission and City Council consideration.

If the city adopts the amendments, the city would then be eligible for greater state funding for disaster assistance under the California Disaster Assistance Act, according to a news release. To read the staff report, go to https://tinyurl.com/zy6cedfh.

— Hold a public hearing on Eminent Domain for the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path — Northern and Southern Segments Project.

The San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path will impact 13 parcels that are not owned by the city. This includes five privately owned parcels.

The city council is being asked to consider adoption of a Resolution of Necessity to acquire permanent and temporary construction easement interest for construction of the project, which will cross the five privately owned properties. The staff report is available at https://tinyurl.com/zskvdwrz.

— Will discuss awarding a Professional Design Services Agreement for the Cathedral Oaks Road and Crib Wall Project. The city closed the road and bike path in this area following the January 2017 winter storms.

The road was reopened in June 2017, but the path remains closed. Efforts to determine the condition of the path and crib walls and the repair scope have continued, and most recently an RFP for the project was issued on Jan. 26, 2023.

Read the staff report here: https://tinyurl.com/345zctrc.

For the complete June 20, 2023, City Council agenda, go to: https://tinyurl.com/9zjretrw.

To participate virtually, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XJXZPm12RDibAfnMLX34Og.

Webinar ID is 879 3682 0020. Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation. Information on a closed session is available in the agenda.

You can watch Goleta City Council meetings live cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas (preferred method) or live on Goleta TV Channel 19. If you miss the meeting, it is rebroadcast on Channel 19 Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and is available to watch at any time at cityofgoleta.org.

To get a copy of the agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.

