Goleta City Council votes to  send housing analysis to state

Council to discuss city manager position today

COURTESY PHOTO

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to send its Housing Element, an analysis of housing needs, to the state for review.

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously 5-0 Tuesday to send its 2023-2031 analysis of housing needs to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for approval.

That analysis is called the “Housing Element.”

During discussion prior to the council’s vote, Councilman Roger Aceves asked his fellow council members, “When thinking outside the box looking into the future, what can we think about to provide housing in the community?”

Councilman Kyle Richards responded by saying the council can address the costs it can control as well governmental restraints and constraints and steps the city could take to facilitate more housing projects.

“That’s probably the best answer I’ve heard,” said Councilman Aceves. “When someone comes to you with a project or an application, we go through a checklist.”

Councilman James Kyraico thanked the public and his fellow council members for speaking at the meeting. “Housing has been an issue that has really torn this community apart in a lot of ways.”

He said in the “not-too-distant past,” much housing was approved without restrictions to ensure affordability and covenants.

Councilman Kyriaco said he likes that the Housing Element is giving the city “an opportunity to ensure affordability.”

In other business, the council will meet at 1 p.m. today in a closed session to discuss litigation.

The council is also scheduled to discuss the appointment of a new city manager. City Manager Michelle Greene originally planned to retire with today as her last day, but agreed to remain in her position until Sept. 1 while the city works on hiring a new administrator.

The open-to-the–public segments of the meeting will air on Goleta Channel 19 and will stream at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com