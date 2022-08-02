Goleta cleanup removes 734 pounds of trash

The city of Goleta’s Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event cleared 734 pounds of trash across five different cleanup sites this past Saturday in what the city is declaring a “huge victory” in preventing trash pollution in neighborhoods, creeks and oceans.

In addition to the trash collected by the event’s 80 volunteers, 7,966 pounds of furniture, mattresses and other items were collected from residents at the Bulky Item Drop-off for Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight.

Of the total 8,700 pounds of waste that was collected by volunteers and at the Bulky Item Drop-off, 70% was able to be recycled rather than sent to landfill.

“The city is grateful to all the volunteers who came out on Saturday to help Beautify Goleta,” Goleta officials said in a news release. “Also thank you to Big Green and MarBorg for their continuing support of Beautify Goleta events, and to Caltrans and Clean California for their Bulky Item Collection support at the Elks Lodge.”

Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves, who is also the founder of Beautify Goleta, led 30 volunteers in clearing 219 pounds of trash from the Fairview/Kellogg neighborhood cleanup site, while 15 volunteers led by Jerry Lucera of Waypoint Church cleared 180 pounds from the Lake Los Carneros site.

Other cleanup sites included Ellwood Bluffs (128 pounds removed) led by Chris Briones of Okeanos Swimwear and Jennifer Smith, Evergreen Acres (33 pounds removed) led by Susan Klein-Rothschild, and Girsh Park (174 pounds removed) led by the Goleta Evening Rotary Club.

For more information and to get involved in future Beautify Goleta events, visit cityofgoleta.org/beautifygoleta.

email: jdaniels@newspress.com