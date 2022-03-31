Goleta community center reopens

The Goleta Valley Community Center has reopened, complete with renovated classrooms.

“It’s been two long, lonely, difficult years for our seniors,” Charlie Johnson, acting general manager for the center, said. “They’ve been kept away from the center due to the pandemic. However, spring is here, and with that change, it’s time to be optimistic and get back to a normal way of life.”

The classrooms — equipped with new paint and window blinds — can accommodate up to 25 people and can be reserved. The bus pass machine is available Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. daily.

Tai Chi classes and line dancing have returned as has the Swing a Long Band, which performs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-12:30 p.m.

The auditorium and dining hall remain closed, however.

“It’s so good to have our seniors back here reconnecting with one another, and now to see our former nonprofits return, it is a good sign that we’ve turned the corner and are optimistic about a vibrant future,” Mr. Johnson said.

Reservations can be made by calling 805-967-1237.

The latest federal spending package included $3 million for the Goleta Valley Community Center, which needs seismic and ADA updates.

“This funding will be critical to allow the reopening of the auditorium and return the (community center) to a vibrant community hub,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte has said.

The center had a soft reopening in February.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com