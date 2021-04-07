Goleta completes intersection improvements

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Goleta recently finished a crosswalk improvement project that installed systems at two intersections that alert drivers when pedestrians are crossing. At Hollister Avenue and Chapel Street, above, the city installed a rectangular rapid flashing beacon that blinks a bright light when a pedestrian is crossing.

The city of Goleta recently installed systems that will provide visual alerts to motorists when a pedestrian is crossing the street at two intersections.

The project featured Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons on Hollister Avenue and Chapel Street and a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon system at Calle Real and Kingston Avenue.

Both systems utilize flashing lights to draw the attention of motorists when a pedestrian wants to cross the street. The rapid beacons flashes lights from a rectangular LED-box to alert a driver that a pedestrian is crossing, while the hybrid system is pedestrian-activated and shows a series of lights to direct the driver.

When activated by a pedestrian, the pedestrian system will show a steady red light followed by a blinking red light. All drivers are to stop at the steady red light and can proceed if the intersection is clear when the signal shows a blinking red light.

During installation, the city also included new signage that explains this new protocol to drivers.

In addition to these new devices, the project also aligned the Americans with Disabilities curb ramp with the new crosswalk striping at Hollister Avenue and Chapel Street. Other intersection improvements include new striping, signage and crosswalk lighting.

According to a news release, the city of Goleta acquired a federal grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program for $237,780 for the project, with additional funding from the local Measure A sales tax of roughly $300,000 and from the General Fund for about $100,000.

The project was completed on time and under budget, according to the release.

“We are excited that the crosswalk improvements are constructed at these two intersections,” Goleta senior project engineer James Winslow said. “We submitted and received the HSIP grant based on the safety improvements recommended at these two locations. The pedestrian improvements will benefit all users.

“The Public Works Department appreciates the community’s initial input during the design phase and their continued patience during construction activities as we implement these crosswalk enhancements.”

— Madison Hirneisen