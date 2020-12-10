Goleta completes Old Town Sidewalk Project

COURTESY PHOTO

At top, the city of Goleta announced completion of the Old Town Sidewalk Improvement Project with these “before” and “after” photos of Mandarin Avenue. Above, this is how Pine Avenue looked before and after the Goleta sidewalk project.

The city of Goleta has completed the Old Town Sidewalk Improvement Project.

The contractor concluded the remaining work before Thanksgiving. Since then, residents have strolled around Old Town neighborhoods on continuous sidewalks with access ramps at the intersections.

The project was substantially finished months ahead of schedule and was under budget as well, according to a news release.

The city and city’s construction management team, Filippin Engineering, worked with Southern California Edison, Frontier Communications and Cox Communications to relocate their facilities in a timely manner. As soon as they did so, the contractor was able to complete the remaining sidewalk voids that were left for utility work.

“We are excited to see and hear all the positive comments and enthusiasm from the residents,” Goleta Senior Project Engineer James Winslow said. “They immediately began using the new sidewalks, access ramps, additional parking and roadway improvements as soon as they were finished.

“The Public Works Department is grateful for residents’ initial input during the design phase and their continued patience during construction activities,” Mr. Winslow said. “This project would not have succeeded without the community’s help.”

email: gfall@newspress.com