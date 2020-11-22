Goleta completes San Jose Creek channel repairs

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Goleta successfully completed the repair project for a small portion of the San Jose Creek channel. The work included the installation of new articulated concrete mats onto the channel floor consistent with the original channel replacement and fish-passage project completed in 2014.

It is now ready to accommodate winter storm creek flows.

The project began in September, and replaced a portion of the existing channel floor that was damaged in winter storms in 2017 and only temporarily repaired at the end of that year.

The repair project, performed by James C. Cushman Inc. out of Santa Barbara, resulted in permanent repair with the installation of new articulated concrete mats onto the channel floor consistent with the original channel replacement and fish-passage project completed in 2014.

There was minimal impact to the community as well.

In addition, the city adopted its first ever Creek and Watershed Management Plan after hearing public comment, holding public workshops and meeting with various committees.

The CWMP includes detailed information on the dozen creeks that run through the community, identifies impairments to these creeks and outlines programs and specific future actions to address identified impairments.

The plan also outlines the best practices to provide habitat for fish and wildlife, accommodate wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff and floodwaters and furnish open spaces and passive recreational areas for city residents.

To learn more about it, visit https://tinyurl.com/GoletaCWMP.

