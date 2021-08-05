Goleta council back to virtual-only meetings

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council will return to virtual-only meetings until further notice due to increases in COVID-19 cases across Santa Barbara County.

The virtual-only format will be reinstated at the council’s upcoming meeting Aug. 17. The board only had one hybrid meeting that allowed community members to attend in person July 20, but given the current increase in COVID-19 cases, is switching to virtual-only to ensure the safety of the community.

In a news release, the council said it is hoping to reintroduce the hybrid model at a later date.

To participate in the council’s upcoming virtual meeting, community members can register in advance at the GoToWebinar link found in the council’s agenda. Agendas can be found at cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/news-and-updates/government-meeting-agendas-and-videos.

Written comments can also be submitted in advance of the meeting by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Comments must be submitted at noon the Monday before the meeting to be included.

Those interested in watching the meetings can tune in to the livestream on Channel 19 or live on cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

— Madison Hirneisen