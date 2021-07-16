Goleta council encourages community participation

GOLETA — To increase community participation, the Goleta City Council will offer both in-person and virtual opportunities for the public to participate in their upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

The City Council holds meetings the first and third Tuesday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. In-person meeting participants can go to Goleta City Hall at 130 Cremona Drive.

All in-person attendees are required to wear a face covering inside City Hall, but public commenters may remove their mask when giving public comment at the microphone during the meeting.

To participate in the meeting virtually, community members can submit public comments in advance to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or use the GotoWebinar link found in the council’s agenda. The agenda can be found by visiting cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/news-and-updates/government-meeting-agendas-and-videos.

Community members interested in watching the meeting can view it live on Channel 19 or on the council website at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings. The meeting is rebroadcast on Channel 19 Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is available to watch any time on the council’s website.

— Madison Hirneisen