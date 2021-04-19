Goleta Council to consider adopting homelessness plan

Goleta’s first homelessness strategic plan could be adopted Tuesday.

In the regular meeting, the City Council will review and be recommended to adopt the plan, which has been in the works for a year and a half.

The nearly 100-page plan aims to guide and coordinate efforts to prevent and address homelessness, targeting funding decisions related to initiatives and grants for nonprofit service providers that focus on homelessness. If adopted, the city would allocate $115,000 for homelessness initiatives.

The plan’s four overarching goals include: increasing access to critical services for the homeless; reducing the impacts of homelessness on the community; preventing at-risk individuals from becoming homeless; and increasing the supply of transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and emergency housing.

“Given the complex nature of the challenges of homelessness, a coordinated, integrated effort is needed,” the summary of the plan reads. “The challenge is bigger than any single public or private entity acting on its own can surmount.”

In similar business, the council will also review and be recommended to adopt Santa Barbara County’s phase II community plan to address homelessness. The phase I plan, which included key strategies such as increasing access to affordable housing and building provider capacity, was adopted in 2019. Phase II involves prioritizing ending/dramatically reducing homelessness for specific populations; increasing housing inventory dedicated to homelessness and affordability; creating a culture of diversion and prevention across the homeless response system; improving overall homeless system performance; and achieving the continuum of care strategies and benchmarks.

The city is not required to participate in any specific project or program or commit any financial contribution or cost sharing for this plan. Instead, by adopting the plan, Goleta would acknowledge the regional nature of homelessness and the spirit of cooperation.

In other business, the city will consider installing a stop sign on Mallard Avenue at Gato Avenue to improve safety.

“The T-intersection of Mallard Avenue and Gato Avenue is currently uncontrolled,” the staff report says. “Due to the angled alignment of the intersection approaches, it is not apparent to drivers which of the approaches are the major street or minor street approaches.”

The total estimated cost to install the stop sign at the location is approximately $1,000.

A public hearing on the annual adjustments for user fees and charges and review of the cost allocation plan and user fee study will also take place in the meeting Tuesday. The purpose of the study was to identify the total cost of providing each city service in a manner that is consistent with applicable laws, statutes, rules and regulations governing the collection of fees and rates for charges by public entities, according to the staff report.

“Overall, revenue increases are difficult to estimate, due to the change in activity levels from year to year, as well as pandemic impacts,” the staff report says. “At this time, staff estimates the increase to the fees could result in an increase of $10,000 to $100,000. Primarily, adopting these updated fees would help ensure the city is pursuing full cost recovery.”

The City Council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.