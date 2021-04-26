Goleta Council to examine annual work program

In a special meeting Tuesday, the Goleta City Council will discuss work priorities and be asked to adopt an annual work program for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The purpose of the workshop is to update the council on existing work commitments and recent accomplishments, and to provide members an opportunity to discuss work priorities for the Department of Public Works for the upcoming fiscal year.

“The fiscal year 2021-22 Public Works annual work program shows that the department has an extremely high workload with not enough staff to manage the projects, programs and other work efforts,” the staff report says. “The work program also shows that a high number of consultants, construction contractors and vendors are being employed by the department and there continues to be a need to make progress on planned organizational improvements.”

The program is also intended to serve as a basis for upcoming budget plan development and includes estimated schedules for Capital Improvement Program projects.

Upcoming and potential new work efforts and programs starting in FY 2021/22 include: City Hall’s HVAC replacement; the Goleta Valley Library’s tree trimming program, parking lot project, exterior fascia board painting project and south west roof repair project; the Goleta Valley Community Center’s West Wing LED Lighting project and auditorium/women’s restroom roofing/window replacement project; and the Railroad Museum Platform Replacement Project, among many others.

The draft program can be viewed on the city’s website in the special meeting agenda. It will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, and can be streamed online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings or viewed on Goleta Channel 19.

