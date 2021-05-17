Goleta Council to hear updated 2021-23 Strategic Plan

Goleta city staff is bringing back to the City Council the updated 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, a guiding policy resource that identifies the priorities and goals of the organization and serves as a roadmap to inform future decision making, the city’s budget allocations and defining priorities in the departments’ annual work programs.

After hearing the first draft version in February of this year, the City Council requested a focus on celebrating and improving the city’s existing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The new section was reviewed by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ad Hoc Subcommittee.

During the staff presentation, staff will walk through the last remaining strategic goal and associated objectives to review the changes proposed to ensure equity, inclusion and access in city programs, services and activities. The added statements include: “continually examine operational policies and practices to eliminate bias and ensure equity, inclusion, and access; use data to develop baselines, set goals and measure the success of specific programmatic and policy changes; encourage and support the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s ongoing efforts to ensure equitable policing; and seek input from relevant organizations and community groups,” among others.

Goleta City Council members will also receive a presentation from the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation on the potential creation of a Goleta Regional Action Plan.

Among other things, the Goleta RAP would bring together business owners, the South Coast Regional Chamber of Commerce and other key stakeholders experiencing the impacts of homelessness to create strategies to reduce the impacts of homelessness for the City of Goleta, according to the staff report.

“The primary objectives of the RAP include rallying appropriate partners to resolve local issues; helping educate the community on long term solutions to homelessness through presentations during RAP meetings; and creating 30/60/90-day impact reduction plans with all partners,” the staff report reads. “SBACT’s proposal and RAP efforts are intended to work in support of the City’s Homelessness Strategic Plan, not supplant it.”

If the Council wishes to provide financial support, SBACT is seeking base funding for the effort in the amount of $16,750.

Two public hearings will be held on General Plan Amendments Tuesday. One will be held to consider a GPA to the Housing Element, Safety Element and Other Elements as needed of the General Plan/Coastal Land Use Plan to satisfy state housing law requirements.

The other will be a GPA to allow entertainment and recreation services in the General Commercial Land Use Designation.

“The proposed GPA may provide additional public benefit to the community as compared to existing land use policies,” the staff report reads. “Currently, uses such as gyms, ballet studios and similar uses are not allowed in the Commercial General Land Use (C-G)…The proposed GPA would allow new entertainment and recreation uses to locate in C-G and would also ensure that existing similar uses in C-G are not considered nonconforming uses. These uses are often seen as community amenities serving the health and entertainment needs of community members. Allowing greater flexibility for these uses consequently may be of significant benefit to the community.”

The regular meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

