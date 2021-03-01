Goleta Council to receive mid-year financial review

The Goleta City Council will receive a financial update on the city’s preliminary actual revenue and expenditure activity through the second quarter for the FY 2020/21 Operating and Capital Improvement Budget.

The information in the report is preliminary and provides a review of the continued estimated economic impact experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic from July 1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020 and other relevant financial information.

The report also recommends various adjustments to the FY 2020/21 budget.

“Since July 1, 2020, the City Council has approved various new expenditure budget appropriations totaling $989,857,” the staff report reads. “The new appropriations included additional funding related to COVID-19 relief, City Hall solar and energy storage feasibility services, San Jose Creek and project management services.”

Staff is recommending an increase of $1,930,000 to revenues and $91,900 to expenditures for priority needs.

In other business, the council will be recommended to execute a grant agreement with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District for receipt and allocation of grant funds in a not-to-exceed amount of $61,333 to purchase electric vehicle charging agreement.

“To further support the city’s 100% renewable energy goal and deployment of EV infrastructure in Goleta, staff applied for funding under APCD’s 2020 Clean Air Grants Infrastructure Program to purchase an off-grid, solar-powered dual port EV charging station at City Hall,” the staff report says.

The EV ARC would power a ChargePoint dual-plug charger and includes onboard battery storage capable of generating and storing electricity to charge up to 245 miles of electric driving in a single day. The unit also includes an emergency power panel that provides a source of emergency power in the event of an electrical outage.

Goleta hopes to further the city’s renewable energy goals, encourage renewable energy generation and promote increased electric grid resiliency.

The total costs are anticipated to be completely covered by the grants.

Council members will also be asked to adopt a resolution approving the General Plan/Coastal Land Use Plan 2020 Progress Report.

“The annual progress report assesses the level of implementation and effectiveness of the General Plan relative to orderly growth and development, preservation and conservation of open-space land and natural resources, and the efficient expenditure of public funds,” the staff report reads.

The Goleta City Council will proclaim Peace Corps Week as Feb. 28, 2021 through March 6, 2021, and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Peace Corps in Goleta.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed on Goleta Channel 19 or online at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaMeetings.

