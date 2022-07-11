Goleta Dam Dinner returns in August

GOLETA — The Annual Goleta Dam Dinner will be making its return after a three-year hiatus on Aug. 20 at the Lake Los Carneros Dam from 5-7 p.m.

The free community event features tables and chairs set up by the dam, allowing for views of Lake Los Cameros and the mountains. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic dinner or can purchase food from this year’s food vender, Goodland BBQ.

Adult beverages will be for sale at the event, which will also feature live music provided by a local bluegrass group, the Salt Martians. Some kid-friendly activities, such as face-painting, will also be available.

Dam Dinner T-shirts and city of Goleta/20-year merchandise will be available for purchase at the event, which is organized by the city and the Goleta Valley Historical Society. Organizers have expressed special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Devereux, MarBorg and Santa Cruz Market.

— Matt Smolensky