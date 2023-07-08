Goleta Dam Dinner scheduled for Aug. 19

GOLETA — The Goleta Dam Dinner is a dinner for the community with meals taking place alongside the dam with views of Lake Los Carneros and the mountains.

The dinner is on Aug. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Attendees can bring their own picnic dinner or buy food at the event. Local bluegrass music group, the Salt Martians, will be performing.

“What I really love about the Dam Dinner is that there’s no agenda,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “It’s just breaking bread with your neighbors and sharing time with your community.”

Enter the Dam Dinner off Nortth La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Wear walking shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets windy.

Organizers request that no one brings pets. But service animals are allowed.

For more information, watch these videos, the first in English, the second in Spanish:

https://youtu.be/0ERI5zReyLU.

https://youtu.be/0q5zcYgOJxU.

— Liam Hibbert