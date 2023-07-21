Goleta Dam Dinner set for Aug. 19

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Salt Martians will perform at the Goleta Dam Dinner.,

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is scheduled for Aug. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The annual free community event takes place the last Saturday in summer before school starts at Lake Los Carneros Dam. Diners will have the opportunity to listen to live music, have a meal and meet the Goleta community.

The music will be performed by local bluegrass band the Salt Martians, with popsicles supplied by Dave’s Drip House and commemorative Dam Dinner shirts available for purchase.

The city has a plastic reduction ordinance in place, and attendees are asked not to bring single-use plastics. As a free gift, attendees will receive a reusable travel utensil set.

The city of Goleta staff will be at this year’s event.

The Dam Dinner can be accessed at the Stow House at 304 North Los Carneros Road. Attendees are recommended to wear walking shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets windy.

Pets are not allowed at the event, but service animals are welcomed.

A video invite can be watched in English at https://youtu.be/0ERI5zReyLU or in Spanish at https://youtu.be/0q5zcYgOJxU.

For more information visit cityofgoleta.org.

– Liam Hibbert