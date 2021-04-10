Goleta discontinues library fines

COURTESY PHOTO

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries are no longer charging late fees.

GOLETA — Library patrons will no longer be charged late fines at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries.

The Goleta City Council recently made that decision after a recommendation from the Library Advisory Commission.

Beginning July 1, patrons will be billed only for items that are 30 days overdue after the original due date, and no overdue fines will be charged. Existing fines will be forgiven, but patrons will still owe for unreturned materials and collection agency fees. Patrons with fines for late fees on their accounts will see those fees disappear in the next couple of weeks.

To regain overdue materials, the library will send mailed notices to patrons at 30 days past due (item is billed) and 60 days past due (replacement cost is final).

At 63 days past due (and $40 or more in fees), the library will forward the account to a materials recovery agency, and a $10 non-refundable service charge will be added to the account.

For more information, visit www.goletavalleylibrary.org.

— Marilyn McMahon