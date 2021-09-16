Goleta drafts tree plan for fire station

GOLETA — Eucalyptus trees at 7952 Hollister Ave. will be removed as part of the new fire station that will be built on the land.

The city of Goleta is holding an informational meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 to explain how it intends to offset the loss of those trees.

The hour-long meeting will be held at the Santa Barbara Shores Open Space near Santa Barbara Shores Drive and Seagull Drive.

The city proposes to plant 41 oak and sycamore trees at the Santa Barbara Shores, a location selected for its current lack of native creek trees. The California Coastal Commission requires the city to plant at least 36 native trees in the coastal zone to replace the eucalyptus trees.

Goleta City Council approved the addition of Fire Station 10 in December 2018, and the Coastal Commision approved construction in May 2019.

Construction is set to begin in 2022, and the trees will be planted then as well.

Community members can contact contract planner Laura Bridley at lbridley@cityofgoleta.org or 805-896-2153.

More information about Fire Station 10 is at cityofgoleta.org/firestation10.

— Annelise Hanshaw