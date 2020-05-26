Goleta drive-in shows films again

The West Wind Drive-in Theater in Goleta is showing movies again.

The previously shuttered theater at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. showed a Harry Potter double feature Monday and planned to show the films again tonight. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will screen at 8:30 tonight, followed by “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” at 11:20 p.m.

The movies are being shown with rules to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. People must remain in their cars except to visit the restroom, and a limited number of people is limited in the restroom with exceptions allowed for children with their parent.

People at the drive-in must wear a face covering if they leave their cars. People can’t park their vehicle within 10 feet of other vehicles

For more information, go to westwinddi.com.