Goleta elections workshop on Saturday

GOLETA — The city of Goleta will hold a district elections workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Goleta Union School District Boardroom, 401 N. Fairview Ave. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This will be the city’s first in-person workshop since the pandemic, and face coverings are required.

“We hope you will take time out of your Saturday to come learn about the city’s transition to district elections in November 2022 and share ideas,” Goleta City Clerk Deborah Lopez said in a news release. “This is a unique civic engagement experience, and we want our community members to be involved. We are so excited we can now see the public in person for this important effort.”

The city will be divided into four districts, and voters will elect a City Council member who lives in their district. The mayor will continue to be elected by voters across Goleta.

The city encourages the community to check out the new district elections website, www.drawgoleta.org.

Another in-person workshop is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. This final workshop will also serve as the first of four official public hearings as required by state law.

For more information, email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7505.

— Dave Mason