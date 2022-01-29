Goleta extends closure of in-person services

GOLETA — Due to the number of COVID-19 cases, the city of Goleta is extending its closure of various in-person services.

The City Hall reception areas and public counters will remain closed through Feb. 28.

The Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Libraries will continue to offer sidewalk service. The hours at the libraries will continue to be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required.

City Hall reception can be contacted at 805-961-7500 or by email during business hours. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/goletacityassist.

Permit applications for planning and building counters can be submitted electronically through an online portal. See goleta.onlinegovt.com.

Planning staff can be reached via phone at 805-961-7543 or by email at planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org.

Building staff can be reached via phone at 805-961-7552 or by email at buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org.

The city expects to reopen services on March 1, depending on conditions.

— Forrest McFarland