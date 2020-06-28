Goleta Fourth of July celebration canceled

SB city officials urge public to avoid gatherings, crowds

The 2020 Goleta Fireworks festival has been canceled due to remaining risks from COVID-19, the Santa Barbara and Goleta Chamber of Commerce announced Saturday.

The annual Fourth of July celebration typically held at Girsh Park was canceled to comply with current Santa Barbara County Public Health guidelines.

The city of Santa Barbara had previously announced it will not hold fireworks event on July 4 due to public health restrictions, and encouraged locals to enjoy the holiday safely and responsibly by avoiding gatherings and crowded areas.

“Events and gatherings of 10 people or greater are currently not allowed indoors or outdoors to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. To discourage attracting or forming crowds, there are no plans to stage or make accommodations for live music, food trucks, or other related public celebratory events for the Fourth of July holiday,” said Assistant City Administrator Nina Johnson.

This year, Cabrillo Boulevard and lower State Street will remain open to vehicle traffic and no parade is planned. Instead, the city intends on honoring the nation’s birthday with a virtual celebration at 6 p.m. on KEYT, Channel 3 , hosted by the Pierre-Claeyssens Foundation.

The city will be adding mobile message boards and signage, while also increasing public safety staffing during the holiday weekend to reinforce social distancing and public health guidelines, Ms. Johnson said.

The city also offered tips for a safe and responsible celebration, which include: starting a new tradition with family by having a backyard barbecue or picnic celebration at home; maintaining a safe six-foot distance at all times with anyone outside your household on streets, sidewalks, parks and beaches; wearing a face mask in public areas, as required by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order; not using fireworks at home or in public areas; and avoiding crowded areas at parks, beaches, streets and sidewalks.

