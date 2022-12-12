Goleta Holiday Parade canceled due to rain

It turned out to be an eighth of an inch of rain but the forecast of precipitation Saturday morning was enough to cause the Goleta Lions Club to cancel this year’s Goleta Holiday Parade.

“The Goleta Lions Club, organizers of the Goleta Holiday Parade, made the decision this morning, Dec. 10, 2022, to cancel tonight’s parade due to rain in the forecast,” Jaime Shaw, a City of Goleta community relations assistant, announced in a news release Saturday.

“We will miss seeing your faces tonight and wish you a happy holiday season.”

The parade was originally scheduled to be held a week earlier, on Dec. 3, but organizers postponed it to Saturday because of rain at that time.

The National Weather Service, based in Oxnard, said that as of 4:08 p.m. Sunday, rainfall for the past 24 hours as measured at Santa Barbara Airport/Goleta measured 0.81 inches.

The Lions Club, an “all-volunteer” service club that has served the Goleta Valley for more than 80 years, vowed the parade would return in 2023.

“We have spent hundreds of volunteer hours preparing for the 2022 Holiday Parade,” the club said. “We all are super happy that we will be finally getting some rain!!! BUT we are sad to have to change our plans.”

They offered parade entrants two ways of getting refunds.

“First we would retain your entry donation and reserve you a spot in the 2023 Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

“OR Second, we will refund your donation by check in the mail. Because all our staffing is voluntary, this will occur by Jan. 15, 2023. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

“If you have questions, please notice us by emailing edholdren45@outlook.com”

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com