Goleta Holiday Parade delayed until next week

The Goleta Holiday Parade, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed to next week because of a high probability of rain.

The fifth annual event is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10.

And the parade route is on Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue.

Hollister Avenue from Fairview Avenue to Kellogg Avenue will be closed to traffic, including e-bikes, starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and will reopen around 8:30 or 9 p.m., according to the city.

The city of Goleta would like to thank the Goleta Lions Club for spending hundreds of hours preparing for the parade and to the participants, volunteers and sponsors for pivoting to a new date.

The city said it is appreciative of all the work that has been done behind the scenes to make the parade happen and that it appreciates the community’s support as it shows up next Saturday.

Public parking for the parade will be available in the Yardi parking lot at 430 S. Fairview Ave. If your vehicle is parked in the parade route, it will be cited and towed, according to the city of Goleta.

Those attending the parade are encouraged to allow time for parking and, if possible, carpool.

For the latest information, go to goletaholidayparade.org.

The entire name of the parade is the Santa Cruz Market 5th Annual Goleta Holiday Parade Presented by Fuel Depot.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com