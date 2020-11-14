Goleta homelessness plan available for public comment

GOLETA — The city of Goleta’s first comprehensive Homelessness Strategic Plan is now available for a 30-day public comment period before it goes to the City Council for adoption.

The plan aims to provide direction and clarity around needs, service gaps and priorities to make effective funding decisions serving the homeless population and those at risk of becoming homeless.

In addition, it will help guide and coordinate efforts to prevent and address homelessness in the city.

The planning process started in 2019, including stakeholder meetings, data gathering, public meetings and a Community Open House.

The draft HSP can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaHomelessnessPlan, and comments must be provided by Dec. 14.

Comments can be emailed to Claudia Dato, the senior project manager for Goleta, at cdato@cityofgoleta.org, or mailed to: City of Goleta, Attention: Claudia Dato, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117.

— Grayce McCormick