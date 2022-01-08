Goleta in-person services temporarily closed

GOLETA — Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the city of Goleta is temporarily closing various in-person services.

As of Friday, the City Hall reception areas and public counters are closed through Jan. 31.

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will transition to sidewalk service on Tuesday.

The hours at the libraries will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required.

City Hall reception can be contacted via phone at 805-961-7500 or by email during business hours. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/goletacityassist.

Permit applications for planning and building counters can be submitted electronically through an online portal. See goleta.onlinegovt.com.

Planning staff can be reached via phone at 805-961-7543 or by email at planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org.

Building staff can be reached via phone at 805-961-7552 or by email at buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org.

The city expects to reopen services on Feb 1, depending on conditions.

— Forrest McFarland