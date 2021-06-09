Goleta invites public to streetlight discussion

The city of Goleta is encouraging residents to attend a virtual town hall June 22 to discuss the LED Streetlight Conversion Project.

The city will soon replace more than 1,300 high-pressure sodium streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new, energy-efficient LED streetlights.

The new lights will save money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment, according to a news release from the city. The city expects to save more than 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.

“Our LED Street Lighting Project has a lot of major benefits to the city, and we understand our residents may have questions or concerns about the project and how it affects their neighborhoods,” Michael Winnewisser, the project manager, said in the news release. “We encourage residents to attend the virtual meeting so we can answer residents’ questions and discuss the project and the streetlight conversion process.”

The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22. To watch it, visit the Google Meet video call link at https://meet.google.com/nqx-uvbc-jtv, or dial +1 929-324-2297, PIN: ‪844 034 734#.

In addition, Goleta recently released a video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff.

It is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q).

There are also updates to the city website with more information on the project, including frequently asked questions and design maps showing the existing and proposed streetlight fixture wattages throughout the city. Learn more at www.cityofgoleta.org/ledstreetlights.

The project will be going to the Goleta City Council on July 20 for final approval and to seek authorization to start the streetlight fixture conversions.

For more information, contact Mr. Winnewisser at 805-690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.



