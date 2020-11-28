Goleta launches campaign to encourage local shopping

COURTESY IMAGE

The city of Goleta has launched a campaign to encourage local shopping, dining and purchasing.

The city of Goleta has launched its new #GoodLandGoodShopping campaign to encourage the community to think local first when shopping, dining or purchasing services this holiday season.

Because local businesses are impacted as a result of COVID-19, community members can utilize online shopping, shipping, home delivery, curbside pickup and gift cards, all options that are safe, easy and fast.

To promote the campaign to shop local, Goleta is encouraging businesses to hang #GoodLandGoodShopping window posters up in their windows. Volunteers will be passing out signs around town on Monday.

Posters can also be picked up at the Goleta Valley Library at 500 N. Fairview Ave. Starting Dec. 2, sidewalk service is Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the poster can be downloaded at www.cityofgoleta.org/goodlandgoodshopping, and there’s a holiday version as well.

Another way to support the campaign is for residents to send a photo of themselves along with a holiday purchase or recommendations from a Goleta business to pio@cityofgoleta.org, where it will then be shared on the city’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Finally, Goleta encourages residents to share why they buy local and how on social media and use the hashtag #GoodLandGoodShopping. A graphic is available on the website for social media.

Individuals and businesses are reminded to wear a face covering, maintain social distance and follow all other state, county and city public health recommendations as they shop and dine locally this holiday season.

