Goleta launches campaigns to support business

GOLETA — The city of Goleta launched two hashtags to encourage residents to support the city’s local businesses during the holiday season: #GoodLandGoodShopping and #GoletaToGo.

It hopes to rally community support and fill social media with pictures of local dining and shopping.

Residents can send in a photo of their favorite purchase or menu item along with a short caption to pio@cityofgoleta.org. Selected submissions will be posted to the city’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Signage throughout Goleta display the “Good Land, Good Shopping” motto, including the streetlight poles.

Residents can join in by picking up window posters from the Goleta Valley Library, located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. And digital graphics sporting the sayings are available at cityofgoleta.org/goodlandgoodshopping.

Restaurants are only able to offer food to-go under current stay-at-home orders, and retail businesses can operate at 20% capacity. The city of Goleta hopes residents will adjust to the challenges to support local businesses.

— Annelise Hanshaw