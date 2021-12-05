Goleta launches online gift card marketplace

GOLETA — The city of Goleta has launched a website for holiday shopping needs.

The platform is a digital gift card marketplace, created by Giftbar, featuring almost 30 Goleta businesses.

Anyone who visits the site can purchase gift cards from Goleta businesses featured on the site. Additionally you can include an email featuring a personalized message or video for your family member or friend.

COURTESY PHOTOS

The city of Goleta is encouraging people to buy a gift card and support local businesses, such as those at the Calle Real Center.

According to a news release, the platform is designed to be a gift that keeps on giving to local Goleta businesses, which will boost local spending and help them recover from the economic dent that was created by the pandemic.

The city of Goleta encourages businesses to take advantage of a free listing.

To sign up or buy a gift card go to www.goodlandgoodshopping.com.

— Katherine Zehnder