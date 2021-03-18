Goleta launches online permits

GOLETA — For the first time, people can now apply for and track permits and licenses online using the city of Goleta’s new Magnet Permit Tracking System Public Portal.

The city launched the user-friendly Public Portal Tuesday, and the city encourages residents, business owners and permit applicants to go to goleta.onlinegovt.com.

With the new system, people can go online to apply for planning, building and safety, and public work permits. They can also use the portal to apply for or renew a business license, check case status, obtain permit records for a parcel, request an inspection, look at mapping information and report an issue.

The streamlined system is also designed to make it easy to track the status of an application or a development project, according to a news release.

“Goleta’s new Permit Tracking System Public Portal will make our permit process easier, more efficient and more accessible for everyone,” said Peter Imhof, the planning and environmental review director.

— Gerry Fall