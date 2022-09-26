Goleta Lemon Festival concludes second day

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSFaith Ehrman celebrates after being declared the winner of the 12-and-over pie eating contest during the second day of the Goleta Lemon Festival at Girsh Park on Sunday. Children under the age of 12 compete in a pie-eating contest during the second day of the Goleta Lemon Festival. One of the lemon meringue pies used in the pie eating contest. A train makes its way through crowds during the event. Children get to sit on Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s motorcycles. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor next post SPORTS ROUNDUP Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.