Home Local Goleta Lemon Festival concludes second day
Local

Goleta Lemon Festival concludes second day

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Faith Ehrman celebrates after being declared the winner of the 12-and-over pie eating contest during the second day of the Goleta Lemon Festival at Girsh Park on Sunday.
Children under the age of 12 compete in a pie-eating contest during the second day of the Goleta Lemon Festival.
One of the lemon meringue pies used in the pie eating contest.
A train makes its way through crowds during the event.
Children get to sit on Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s motorcycles.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More