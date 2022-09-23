Goleta Lemon Festival returns this weekend

This weekend the Goleta Lemon Festival returns for the first time in a post-pandemic world.

The festival will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, Goleta.

“The South Coast celebrates the rich history and role lemon harvesting has in our region with The Goleta Lemon Festival,” according to a news release. “What started as a small street festival in 1949 celebrating Goleta’s agricultural roots, has grown to attract more than 40,000 residents, visitors, community leaders, nonprofits and elected officials celebrating the South Coast and Goleta community. The festival is Goleta’s largest community event of the year for 29 years.”

The weekend’s festivities will include the 15th annual Classic Car Show, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The judging will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and the award show will take place at 2:30 pm.

“The Goleta Fall Classic showcases a variety of classic cool cars ranging from corvettes and camaros to trucks and pickups,” according to the festival’s website (lemonfestival.com). “New this year, we’re accepting motorcycles and bicycles! All of this within the excitement and fun of the Lemon Festival. Enjoy refreshing lemon ale or lemon meringue pie while admiring classic automobiles.”

Another highlight of the festival is Area 51. The popular local rock band will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at the American Riviera Stage. Other musical entertainment will include other rock bands, country, blues, R&B and more.

“The festival celebrates Goleta’s heritage as a preeminent lemon-growing region and honors the first commercial planting of lemon trees in California in 1875,” according to the news release.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com