Goleta library to offer appointment-only curbside pick up

GOLETA — The Goleta Valley Library announced that they will provide sidewalk service starting June 16. The hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Library patrons can place holds on any item available at Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries online, and then make an appointment to pick them up out front at 500 N. Fairview Ave. Customers can now also return books in the book drops.

Social distancing rules will be enforced for all visitors, including masks and a six-foot separation on the sidewalk. Staff members will also don masks and gloves.

The library announced that the Black Gold service will not be resuming yet, but patrons can log onto its website and place holds. An app will soon be available on the library website for scheduling pick-up appointments.

In addition, the library will no longer be mailing Craft Kits. Rather, they will be available for pick up.

“After almost three months of being closed, and using that time to provide a number of unique virtual services, we are excited to focus our attention back to providing physical services,” said Library Director Allison Gray. “We know it has been difficult to not have access to our materials, and now community members will be able to borrow whatever they need from our three branches.”