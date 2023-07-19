Goleta Lions Club collaborates with United Way’s Fun in The Sun Camps

COURTESY PHOTO

United Way’s Fun in the Sun program offers enriching experiences to local students and families.

The Goleta Lions Club has announced a collaboration with United Way of Santa Barbara County.

United Way’s Fun in the Sun program, an award-winning summer learning initiative, offers enriching experiences to hundreds of students and families in Santa Barbara County. The program gives 350 students the opportunity to enhance their academic, behavioral and social skills. In alignment with this initiative, the Goleta Lions Club is offering sight and hearing screenings for the children attending the Fun in the Sun camps throughout this month.

While traditionally offering screening services during the school year, they can now expand outreach into the summer. As part of its mission, GLC is dedicated to offering programs related to sight, hearing and children’s causes. The objective is to promote early detection and treatment of sight and hearing conditions in children, as these issues can adversely affect their social, developmental, and educational well-being.

As part of their community outreach, the Goleta Lions Club uses state-of-the art equipment to screen over 3,000 local children annually for sight and hearing loss. As an extension of their efforts, they will provide the same comprehensive sight and hearing screenings to children participating in the Fun in the Sun camps.

For over two decades, United Way has offered the Fun in the Sun with the involvement of 80 service delivery partners, over 20 funding partners, and more than 600 volunteers. The program has expanded its curriculum to include academic enrichment, a mindfulness program, STEAM activities, mentorship opportunities, environmental education and field trips.

The Fun in the Sun program aligns with the goals of the Goleta Lions Club, as both share a commitment to bettering the lives of children within the community, the Goleta Lions Club noted in a news release. This partnership allows the Goleta Lions Club to extend its reach and offer their screening services to children who may have limited access to resources.

For more information, see www.goletalionsclub.org and www.unitedwaysb.org.

