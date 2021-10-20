Goleta man arrested after allegedly setting residence ablaze, threatening neighborhood

GOLETA — A Goleta man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a residence in the 100 block of Salisbury Avenue, firing a gun and attempting to force his way into neighboring homes.

A structure fire was reported at around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, and Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff’s deputies responded.

Deputies had visited the address the evening prior for a report of a subject, 43-year-old Christopher Vance, acting strangely. The deputies were conducting a follow-up Tuesday, including a request for a mental health evaluation.

Deputies heard from a subject that believes Mr. Vance intentionally started the fire, fired a gun and fled the scene. Nearby residents called 911 and signaled that Mr. Vance was trying to break into homes.

A notification warned neighbors to stay inside their homes, and deputies searched the area.

All Goleta area units responded to the scene, and California Highway Patrol officers provided scene security for firefighters.

A woman who was inside the residence was burned by the fire, and paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital. She is expected to recover.

Flames extruded from the roof and windows as firefighters attacked the fire.

Deputies located Mr. Vance in the 7700 block of Jenna Drive and took him into custody. He was treated at an area hospital for injuries he sustained prior to arrest.

He was booked on a $500,000 bail Tuesday afternoon for the following charges: prowling (misdemeanor), resisting arrest (misdemeanor), vandalism (felony), burglary (felony), shooting at an inhabited dwelling (felony), arson of an inhabited dwelling (felony).

Santa Barbara County firefighters attack the flames of a structure fire in the 100 block of Salisbury Avenue in Goleta Tuesday morning.

