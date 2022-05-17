Goleta may implement online campaign finance filing system

The Goleta City Council is set to consider allowing for the electronic filing system utilized by the city clerk, which would pave the way for Goleta to enter into a contract with NetFile.

NetFile has a system specifically tailored for city, county and other special agency use for campaign finance and statements of economic interest filings.

The company has offered to provide its services free of charge until the end of June 2022. Then the services would be $4,900 per year for a five-year period.

The council must adopt an ordinance permitting the use of an online filing system to be utilized by the City Clerk’s Office in order for Goleta to accept electronically filed statements, according to an agenda report.

The report said an electronic filing system would allow the city to be in compliance with a somewhat new state law requiring local governments to publicize campaign statements and reports online within 72 hours of each filing deadline. These reports must also have certain information, including bank account numbers, to be redacted.

The council could, at its meeting today, opt to keep the paper filing practice in place.

The council is also expected to discuss a potential solid waste rate increase and a third-quarter financial review for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The regular meeting of the Goleta City Council will convene at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall at 130 Cremona Drive.

The meeting can be attended in person or online at https://cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings or https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1M9w1iZxQI2GQnY-Ue1cmw.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com