Goleta mayor, council members sworn in for four-year terms

COURTESY PHOTO

GOLETA — Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and City Council members Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin were sworn in at the city council’s final meeting of 2020, marking the official beginning of their new four-year terms.

City Clerk Deborah Lopez conducted the official Oaths of Office ceremony during the virtual meeting, and the re-elected members shared comments.

“We are used to being at City Hall where we are sworn in and can then mingle with our constituents, but it went really well,” she said. “Who would have thought we would have been sworn in our own homes?”

Following the ceremony, the council selected Council member James Kyriaco as the new Mayor Pro Tempore for a one-year term, giving him the ability to exercise the mayor’s authority in the case of absence, disability or vacancy in office.

He can also sign executive documents, preside over city council meetings and represent the city in the same capacity as the mayor if needed.

The swearing in ceremony can be viewed at https://goleta.granicus.com/player/clip/1534?meta_id=141593&redirect=true.