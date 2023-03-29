Goleta mayor to discuss State of the City

GOLETA — Mayor Paula Perotte will deliver the sixth annual Goleta Community State of the City address April 10 at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

Admission is free.

The city of Goleta said the event will cover the city’s recent accomplishments and its future. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation is available, and light refreshments will be provided.

A social hour will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., and residents can submit their questions for a Q&A session later in the evening.

The mayor’s talk will start at 6 p.m., followed by City Manager Robert Nisbet’s update on the city’s finances.

The evening will end with the Q&A session with Mayor Perotte and department directors.

— Katherine Zehnder