Goleta McDonalds to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Goleta Police Department has partnered with the Camino Real Marketplace McDonald’s location for a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday from 8-10 a.m.

The public is invited to join officers for coffee and dialogue with no agenda or speeches. The event is intended to be an opportunity to voice concerns and get to know the officers. McDonald’s is supplying attendees with a free small cup of McCafe coffee.

“As a McDonald’s owner/operator, being involved in the community is a cornerstone of my business, and I look forward to hosting this event in conjunction with our local law enforcement,” David Peterson, owner and operator, said in a press release. “I hope that community members will attend the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events and feel comfortable to ask questions, bring forward concerns, or simply get to know our officers.”

“I look forward to enjoying a cup of coffee with members of the Goleta community,” said Sergeant Noel Rivas from the Goleta Traffic Bureau. Deputies from the Goleta and Isla Vista area will be at the event along with community resource deputies.

National Coffee with a Cop Day is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues each year on the first Wednesday in October, furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.

